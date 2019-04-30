Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company: Operational Results for Q1 2019 30-Apr-2019 / 13:32 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Operational Results for Q1 2019 Metalloinvest, a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces its operational results for the first quarter of 2019. Management comments Andrey Varichev, CEO of Management Company Metalloinvest, commented: "In Q1 2019, the Company increased shipments of pellets by 8% and HBI/DRI by 10% y-o-y. Thus, in line with our strategy to increase the share of high value-added products in the sales structure, the share of pellets and HBI/DRI in the total shipments of iron ore products amounted to 74% compared to 69% in Q1 2018. At the same time, sales of pig iron and steel products remained at the same level as in Q1 2018, despite the ongoing implementation of various projects to modernise steel capacities, including the reconstruction of EAF facilities and hot tests of the Flexible Modular Furnace at Ural Steel." *Key highlights* Production by product tonnes Q1 Q4 2018 Change Q1 2018 Change '000 2019 Iron 9,602 10,347 -7.2% 9,893 -2.9% ore Pellets 6,840 6,885 -0.7% 6,691 2.2% HBI/DRI 2,020 1,997 1.2% 2,021 0.0% Hot 678 787 -13.9% 716 -5.3% metal Crude 1,185 1,324 -10.5% 1,237 -4.2% steel Shipments by product tonnes Q1 Q4 2018 Change Q1 2018 Change '000 2019 Iron 1,624 2,305 -29.5% 1,880 -13.6% ore Pellets 3,336 3,480 -4.1% 3,085 8.1% HBI/DRI 1,224 1,035 18.3% 1,111 10.2% Pig 532 559 -4.8% 531 0.2% iron Steel 1,126 1,198 -6.0% 1,134 -0.7% product s IR contacts For any additional information, please do not hesitate to contact our Investor Relations & Corporate Ratings department or send an email to ir@metalloinvest.com. Artem Lavrischev Director of department T: +7 (495) 981 55 55, ext. 7243 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%). ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 8437 EQS News ID: 805435 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2019 06:32 ET (10:32 GMT)