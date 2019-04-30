Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 29-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1900.59p INCLUDING current year revenue 1930.60p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1856.22p INCLUDING current year revenue 1886.23p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---