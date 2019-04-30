Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded the company for late disclosure of inside information about a new contract. The disclosure was made a day after the contract was entered into. The decision is available in Decisions and Statements 2019 at the following link: http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/european-surveillance/disc iplinary-processes/decisions-and-sanctions/copenhagen.html In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in the First North Nordic Rulebook, rule 6. Further information on Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures is available at the following link: http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/european-surveillance/disc iplinary-processes/copenhagen.html -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=722353