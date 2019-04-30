

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as weak Chinese data rekindled investor concerns over slowing global growth.



Spot gold rose 0.35 percent to $1,284.71 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $1,286.20 an ounce.



China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing unexpectedly fell to 50.1 in April from 50.5 in March, while the Caixin-Markit China PMI slipped to 50.2 against the 50.8 reading in the previous month. Growth in China's services sector also slowed in the month, an official survey showed.



A raft of Eurozone data proved to be a mixed bag, with Germany's unemployment continuing to decline in April while the jobless figure dropped more than double the pace expected.



The forward-looking GfK consumer sentiment for Germany held steady, supported by robust improvement in income expectations and the propensity to buy.



Eurozone GDP grew 0.4 percent sequentially in the three months to March 2019, beating forecasts for 0.3 percent growth.



Traders now look forward to the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting later in the day for additional clues on the interest rate outlook.



