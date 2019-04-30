

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $2.92 billion, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $0.74 billion, or $0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Merck & Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.18 billion or $1.22 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $10.82 billion from $10.04 billion last year.



Merck & Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $3.18 Bln. vs. $2.84 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.22 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q1): $10.82 Bln vs. $10.04 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.67 to $4.79 Full year revenue guidance: $43.9 to $45.1 Bln



