Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Global and Medium Term Note Program Yearly Renewal 30-Apr-2019 / 11:42 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti Bank / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Global and Medium Term Note Program Yearly Renewal DATE: April 30, 2019 On December 13, 2018, T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. Board of Directors authorized the Head Office to take the necessary actions for the yearly renewal of the GMTN program. The Capital Markets Board's approval was granted on February 7, 2019 and the renewal has been completed as of April 26, 2019 with a size of USD 6.000.000.000. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti Bank Contact Garanti Bank Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garanti.com.tr ........................................ www.garantiinvestorrelations.com [1] .................................... ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8440 EQS News ID: 805471 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=595ef4909981a1f1a77eaa7d6eb493a3&application_id=805471&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2019 06:43 ET (10:43 GMT)