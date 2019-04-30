Regulatory News:

Altice Europe N.V. (Euronext ATC, ATCB, "Altice Europe") announces today that Altice Luxembourg S.A. proposes to partially refinance its Notes due 2022 to strengthen its capital structure.

The notice relating to the refinancing, which is available on the Investors/Financial Documentation page of the Altice Europe's website ("NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF ALTICE EUROPE N.V. Ordinary Shares"), contains a Q1 2019 trading update for Altice Luxembourg on page 10.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Altice Europe (ATC ATCB), listed on Euronext Amsterdam, is a convergent leader in telecoms, content, media, entertainment and advertising. Altice delivers innovative, customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock the limitless potential of its over 30 million customers over fibre networks and mobile broadband. Altice is also a provider of enterprise digital solutions to millions of business customers. Altice innovates with technology, research and development and enables people to live out their passions by providing original content, high-quality and compelling TV shows, and international, national and local news channels. Altice delivers live broadcast premium sports events and enables its customers to enjoy the most well-known media and entertainment.

