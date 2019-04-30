Niagara Falls, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2019) - EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ("EHT") is pleased to provide an update on activities with its joint venture partner Brieke Family Assets Ltd ("BFA") as previously updated on November 5, 2018.

EHT and BFA are pleased to announce that the Jack's Bay project has progressed. The final design approval took longer than originally anticipated but approval has now been received. EHT will receive an initial deposit immediately for the first home and will receive another deposit on the second home in June. The balance will be paid upon the arrival of the houses in Eleuthera, Bahamas.

The contract with Jack's Bay calls for two show homes to be constructed adjoining the "Playground", a 10-hole short course being designed by Tiger Woods. The parties believe "it is desirable for homes on Jack's Bay to be built to a "Net-Zero" standard and be able to withstand category 5 wind speeds to minimize the effects of any future hurricanes".

Please see link of the first home design. Click here now.

Thereafter, the joint venture plans to utilize the same products in Puerto Rico and hurricane/tornado prone US States to build sustainable, safe and affordable "Net-Zero" homes.

Cat5 Bahamas will utilize the new EHT Fire Retardant Structural Insulated Panel ("FRSIP") that it has developed with BFA for use in Puerto Rico. This new FRSIP panel was designed to withstand category 5 hurricane wind speeds and, when combined with BFA's concrete block systems and EHT's solar products, will produce a "Net-Zero" home.

Malcolm Wright of BFA stated, "It was an honor to be asked to participate in Jack's Bay in Eleuthera and to contract to build the first two "Net-Zero" show homes adjoining the Tiger Woods-designed short course. The new FRSIP panels and BFA's building systems are ideal for use in areas affected by hurricanes. This is a perfect place to demonstrate that our products can be used to build both luxury and affordable housing. Our contract states that upon the successful completion of the two luxury show homes, and the sign off by Jack's Bay, the parties intend to extend the agreement for other homes on the 575-unit project."

John Gamble, CEO of EHT, commented that, "We have been working diligently with BFA to be able to finalize the design with Jack's Bay." Mr. Gamble further indicated that, "The new FRSIP panel will be used to build luxury homes in this first-class resort with our standard Enertec panel deployed for all interior walls. This project will take our Enertec system to an entirely new level as it will now be used to build both luxury homes as well as low cost housing in hurricane affected areas of the world. The home will be powered entirely by our solar products which are also ideal for high wind areas as they can easily cope with high winds and flying storm debris will not break them."

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

