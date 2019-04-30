

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) reported earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $548.48 million, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $620.65 million, or $2.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Simon Property Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $939.60 million or $3.04 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $1.45 billion from $1.39 billion last year.



Simon Property Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $939.60 Mln. vs. $891.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.04 vs. $2.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q1): $1.45 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.30 to $12.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX