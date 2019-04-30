

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $148 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $182 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $535 million or $1.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $2.06 billion from $2.07 billion last year.



Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $535 Mln. vs. $500 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.64 vs. $1.50 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.06 Bln vs. $2.07 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.35 - $7.55



