Calcium Carbonate Market Worth $28.3 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Calcium Carbonate Market by Type (GCC and PCC), End-Use Industry (Paper, Plastic, Paints & Coatings, Adhesive & Sealants), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Calcium Carbonate Market is projected to grow from USD 21.2 billion in 2019 to USD 28.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing consumption of calcium carbonate from various end-use industries such as paper, plastic, and paints & coatings.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=86344547



Browse in-depth TOC on "Calcium Carbonate Market"

123 - Tables

30 - Figures

126 - Pages



View detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/calcium-carbonate-market-86344547.html



The ground calcium carbonate segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.



The ground calcium carbonate segment is projected to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Ground calcium carbonate is widely used as fillers in the plastic, rubber, and paper industries because of its low cost. It also provides brightness to paints, coatings, and paper. Furthermore, it provides a high level of illumination and light scattering properties.



The plastics end-use industry is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on end-use industry, plastic is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of calcium carbonate during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for calcium carbonate-reinforced polypropylene from the automotive industry and the ability of calcium carbonate to enhance the properties of plastics and help in improved heat dissipation.



Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=86344547



APAC calcium carbonate market is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.



APAC is estimated to be the leading calcium carbonate market. The growth in the region can be attributed to the growing demand for calcium carbonate from various end-use industries such as paper, plastic, adhesives & sealants, and paints & coatings. The region's strong industrial base, favorable government policies, and low labor cost are further strengthening the calcium carbonate market.



Some of the prominent players in the Calcium Carbonate Market are Imerys (France), Omya AG (Switzerland), Minerals Technologies Inc. (US), Huber Engineered Materials (US), Mississippi Lime Company (US), Carmeuse (Belgium), Sibelco (Belgium), Midwest Calcium Carbonate (US), Calcinor SA (Spain), and Excalibar Minerals LLC (US).



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=86344547



Browse Adjacent Markets: Bulk Chemicals and Inorganics Market Research Reports & Consulting



Related Reports :



Paper Pigments Market by Type (Calcium Carbonate and Kaolin), Application (Coated Paper and Uncoated Paper), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, and RoW (Middle East & Africa and South America)) - Global Forecast to 2023



Adhesives & Sealants Market by Adhesive Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt, Reactive & Others), Sealant Resin (Silicone, Polyurethane, Plastisol, Emulsion, Butyl, Polysulfide), Application, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2023



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/calcium-carbonate-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg