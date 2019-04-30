

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $185.6 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $173.2 million, or $1.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings reported adjusted earnings of $260.7 million or $2.62 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $2.79 billion from $2.85 billion last year.



Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $260.7 Mln. vs. $287.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.62 vs. $2.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.53 -Revenue (Q1): $2.79 Bln vs. $2.85 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.05 to $11.45 Full year revenue guidance: $11.33 Bln



