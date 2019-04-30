

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $700.98 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $170.10 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 153.2% to $1.19 billion from $0.47 billion last year.



KKR & Co. L.P. earnings at a glance:



