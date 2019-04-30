

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's import price inflation slowed in March after rising in the previous month, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The import price index rose 1.3 percent year-on-year in March, slower than 1.6 percent increase in February. Economists had expected a 2.1 percent rise.



In January, import prices rose 0.8 percent annually.



Compared to the previous month, import prices remained flat in March.



The export price index increased 1.3 percent year-on-year in March and rose 0.1 percent from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX