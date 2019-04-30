boon Launches With Google Pay in Switzerland

ASCHHEIM, Germany, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Integration of Google Pay with Wirecard's mobile payment solution enables Android users in Switzerland to make cashless payments using their smartphone

In addition to Switzerland , boon now also supports Google Pay in Slovakia

Wirecard, the global innovation leader in digital financial technology, is enabling Android users in Switzerland to benefit from the launch of Google Pay with boon. The mobile payment solution is now available for download in the Swiss Google Play Store. In Slovakia, boon users can now also pay with Google Pay.

Google Pay is a mobile and secure payment method for contactless payment in-store, in apps and for online shopping. By adding the digital boon Mastercard to Google Pay, customers can now pay quickly and easily with any NFC-enabled Android device. In stores that accept Google Pay as a payment method, it is sufficient to hold the mobile device to the POS terminal without having to open the boon app.

Florence Diss, Head of EMEA Commerce Partnerships at Google, said: "As of today, customers in Switzerland can use Google Pay to pay securely, quickly and easily both nationally and internationally. We are delighted that Wirecard with boon is once again on board when we launch in another new country. Together, we are driving forward the digitalization of payments."

Georg von Waldenfels, Executive Vice President, Group Business Development at Wirecard, added: "With innovative payment solutions, we want to help as many consumers as possible to shop quickly and conveniently at any time, without cash. The additional expansion of our offering in Switzerland and Slovakia shows that we are on the right track. With the help of boon, contactless payment will continue to establish itself throughout Europe."

boon is the fastest growing mobile payment solution in Europe and the industry's first fully digital mobile payment solution that can be used independently of banks and telecommunications providers. The app is already available for Google Pay in France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain and the UK.

Further details can be found at http://www.beboon.com/.

To download boon, please click here.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

