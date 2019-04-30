

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Company (GE) reported that its quarterly results were better than its expectations, largely driven by timing of certain items, which would balance out over the course of the year. Therefore, the company retained its full year guidance.



First-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.14 compared to $0.15, prior year. Adjusted GE Industrial EPS was $0.13, compared to $0.17, last year. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First-quarter earnings from continuing operations attributable to GE common share-owners was $954 million compared to $261 million, a year ago. Continuing EPS was $0.11 compared to $0.03.



For the first-quarter, total revenues were $27.29 billion, down 2% from $27.79 billion, a year ago. GE Industrial segment organic revenues improved 5% year-over-year to $26.17 billion from $24.90 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $27.05 billion for the quarter. Industrial orders in the quarter were up 9 percent organically, with backlog closing at $374 billion, up 6 percent year over year.



For 2019, the company's guidance is unchanged. Adjusted EPS is projected in a range of $0.50 - $0.60. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $0.57.



GE Chairman and CEO Lawrence Culp, Jr. said, 'This is one quarter in what will be a multi-year transformation, and 2019 remains a reset year for us. We continue to focus on reducing leverage and improving the underlying performance of our businesses.'



Shares of General Electric Company were up more than 6% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.



