

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter, LabCorp (LH) on Tuesday raised its full-year 2019 guidance for adjusted earnings while maintaining its full-year revenue growth outlook.



For fiscal 2019, the company raised its adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $11.05 to $11.45 per share from the prior guidance range of $11.00 to $11.40 per share.



However, the company now continues to project full-year revenue growth between 0.5 and 2.5 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $11.21 per share on revenue growth of 1.3 percent to $11.48 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



