Cielo Welcomes Darren Simons as President of the Americas

BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cielo, the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing provider, today announced it has hired Darren Simons as President of the Americas. A proven innovator in transforming talent acquisition and talent management, Darren will lead Cielo's rapidly growing business in North and Latin America and provide thought leadership and direction as Cielo continues to deliver strategic advantages for its clients.

"Darren's 25-plus years of experience globally in RPO, MSP, and contingent labor, coupled with his strong track record as a leader of teams, make him a perfect fit to guide our accelerated growth in North and Latin America," said Sue Marks, Cielo's Founder and CEO. "Darren's deep understanding of the global talent market will add significant value to our business, our clients, and our teams by driving innovation and maintaining the high quality of service that our clients have come to expect from Cielo."

"Cielo's entrepreneurial culture, commitment to innovation and service excellence, and tremendously talented people make it a highly attractive place to work," said Darren. "I look forward to helping Cielo transform how companies manage complex and evolving workforce demands and ensuring that our clients have the right talent engaged in the right way to enable their business objectives."

Darren's hiring comes as Cielo also promotes two key leaders into new roles. Seb O'Connell moves from Managing Director, Europe & APAC, to President of EMEA & APAC, while Marissa Geist transitions from Executive Vice President & Managing Director of the Americas to become Cielo's first Chief Operating Officer. Darren's appointment and elevation of Seb and Marissa to new roles mark the latest leadership investments that will propel Cielo's aggressive global product and growth strategy.

About Cielo

Cielo is the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner. Cielo leverages its global reach, local talent acquisition expertise and customized solutions to help clients achieve a sustained advantage and outstanding business outcomes through their talent practices. Cielo's dedicated recruitment teams serve clients in the financial and business services, consumer brands, technology and media, engineering, life sciences and healthcare industries. Cielo's global presence includes more than 2,000 employees, serving 177 clients across 95 countries in 39 languages. Cielo knows talent is rising - and with it, an organization's opportunity to rise above. For more information, visit cielotalent.com.

