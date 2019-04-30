RLDatix Names Jeff Surges as CEO

A 20+ year veteran healthcare IT executive, Surges will lead the ongoing combination of RL Solutions Inc. and Datix Inc. and will drive strategic direction and growth for RLDatix moving forward

TORONTO, CHICAGO and LONDON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix, a leading provider of solutions that drive patient safety, quality improvement and harm reduction in healthcare, announced today that Jeff Surges has been appointed as CEO, effective immediately. Former CEO Seyed Mortazavi worked closely with the Board over the past several months to identify a successor after giving notice of his desire to pursue a new path. Seyed will work closely with Jeff for a period of time to ensure a seamless transition of key initiatives.

Surges joins RLDatix with over 20 years of experience managing high-growth technology companies in healthcare IT. Throughout his career, Jeff has been a co-founder of a successful business in the hospital-care management and discharge-planning software sector, CEO of a high-growth public company, and an entrepreneur / investor in the emerging wellness & analytics space. Most recently, Jeff served as CEO of Connecture, a public company in the insurance enrollment sector that he took private during his tenure.

"I am honored to be given the opportunity to lead this global organization in the next phase of its journey," said Jeff Surges, CEO, RLDatix. "Building on the solid foundation established by Seyed and the RLDatix leadership team, we have the opportunity to truly make a difference in a growing and critically important part of the healthcare ecosystem. Patient safety is a global challenge, and RLDatix is rooted in the belief that it is a basic human right. I look forward to partnering with our clients and staff to deliver exceptional insights, innovation, and most importantly, safer care."

"Jeff's background as an accomplished CEO and his diverse experience was especially appealing to our investors and Board, as it matches perfectly with the foundational aspects of RLDatix and its strategic goals," said Naveen Wadhera, Managing Director, TA Associates. "The Board is confident that Jeff is the right leader to build upon the consistent and strong results achieved by Seyed while pursuing an ambitious vision of value creation and growth for the future."

"In Jeff, we have found a leader with the right mix of experience and expertise to guide RLDatix during this exciting stage of its growth," said Vivek Kumar, on behalf of Five Arrows Principal Investments / Five Arrows Capital Partners. "We also want to sincerely thank Seyed for his contributions over the past three and a half years. Under his leadership, the company has achieved tremendous success, and the strategic framework he established will guide us well as we continue to expand into new geographic and adjacent markets."

About RLDatix

RLDatix is a driving force for innovation in patient safety. Bringing together the best of RL Solutions and Datix, the company leverages more than three decades of global expertise dedicated to making healthcare safer. RLDatix is the world's largest software company focused exclusively on patient safety, with more than 3,000 customers in 19 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.rldatix.com .

Media Contact:

Mike Etzinger

VP, Marketing

RLDatix

metzinger@rlsolutions.com

617-913-3241