ELEMENTIS PLC - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, April 30
Elementis plc - Result of 2019 AGM
The Company's AGM was held today (30 April 2019) at the offices of Herbert Smith Freehills LLP in London and all resolutions proposed were passed on a poll.
For information, the following table shows the poll results for the Meeting. The total number of shares in issue (ISC) as at 26 April 2019 was 580,394,852. (Total voting rights: 580,394,852). The percentage figure shown in each column is the percentage of the total number of votes validly cast (under law) for each resolution (i.e. excludes votes withheld).
|Resolution
|Votes
For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Votes
Total
|% of ISC voted
|Votes
Withheld
|1. Receive annual report and accounts 2018
|484,463,397
|99.98
|75,655
|0.02
|484,539,052
|83.48%
|1,889,853
|2. Final dividend
|486,417,899
|100.00
|10,244
|0.00
|486,428,143
|83.81%
|763
|3. Directors' remuneration report 2018 (excluding Remuneration policy)
|427,515,220
|89.68
|49,201,155
|10.32
|476,716,375
|82.14%
|9,712,530
|4. To re-elect Andrew Duff
|481,889,124
|99.07
|4,505,377
|0.93
|486,394,501
|83.80%
|33,519
|5. To re-elect Paul Waterman
|484,130,109
|99.53
|2,264,333
|0.47
|486,394,442
|83.80%
|33,579
|6. To re-elect Ralph Hewins
|483,999,372
|99.51
|2,395,508
|0.49
|486,394,880
|83.80%
|33,141
|7. To re-elect Sandra Boss
|483,203,829
|99.34
|3,196,483
|0.66
|486,400,312
|83.81%
|27,709
|8. To re-elect Dorothee Deuring
|483,202,351
|99.34
|3,197,961
|0.66
|486,400,312
|83.81%
|27,709
|9. To re-elect Steve Good
|445,678,128
|91.63
|40,716,581
|8.37
|486,394,709
|83.80%
|33,312
|10. To re-elect Anne Hyland
|483,210,381
|99.34
|3,189,748
|0.66
|486,400,129
|83.81%
|27,892
|11. To re-elect Nick Salmon
|404,485,864
|83.16
|81,907,458
|16.84
|486,393,322
|83.80%
|34,699
|12. Re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditors
|484,937,986
|99.98
|120,189
|0.02
|485,058,175
|83.57%
|1,369,844
|13. Auditors' remuneration
|485,848,489
|99.88
|569,014
|0.12
|486,417,503
|83.81%
|10,518
|14. Authority to allot shares
|420,836,719
|86.52
|65,563,238
|13.48
|486,399,957
|83.81%
|28,064
|15. Authorise political donations
|485,734,107
|99.88
|600,303
|0.12
|486,334,410
|83.79%
|94,496
|16. Hold general meetings at 14 clear days' notice*
|416,068,455
|85.54
|70,344,747
|14.46
|486,413,202
|83.81%
|14,819
|17. Disapply pre-emption rights*
|479,643,441
|98.61
|6,750,879
|1.39
|486,394,320
|83.80%
|33,701
|18. Disapply pre-emption rights for acquisition or capital investment*
|468,553,031
|96.33
|17,838,575
|3.67
|486,391,606
|83.80%
|36,414
|19. Authority to purchase own shares*
|484,512,134
|99.69
|1,484,411
|0.31
|485,996,545
|83.74%
|431,475
|20. Approve new Articles of Association
|486,337,514
|99.99
|56,509
|0.01
|486,394,023
|83.80%
|33,998
* Resolutions 16 to 20 were passed as special resolutions.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6, copies of the resolutions, designated as being special business, passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
These voting results will also be available on the Company's website at www.elementisplc.com/investors/agm-information later this afternoon.
Laura Higgins
Company Secretary
0207 067 2999