PR Newswire

ELEMENTIS PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, April 30

Elementis plc - Result of 2019 AGM

The Company's AGM was held today (30 April 2019) at the offices of Herbert Smith Freehills LLP in London and all resolutions proposed were passed on a poll.

For information, the following table shows the poll results for the Meeting. The total number of shares in issue (ISC) as at 26 April 2019 was 580,394,852. (Total voting rights: 580,394,852). The percentage figure shown in each column is the percentage of the total number of votes validly cast (under law) for each resolution (i.e. excludes votes withheld).

ResolutionVotes
For		%Votes Against%Votes
Total		% of ISC votedVotes
Withheld
1. Receive annual report and accounts 2018484,463,39799.9875,6550.02484,539,05283.48%1,889,853
2. Final dividend486,417,899100.0010,2440.00486,428,14383.81%763
3. Directors' remuneration report 2018 (excluding Remuneration policy)427,515,22089.6849,201,15510.32476,716,37582.14%9,712,530
4. To re-elect Andrew Duff481,889,12499.074,505,3770.93486,394,50183.80%33,519
5. To re-elect Paul Waterman484,130,10999.532,264,3330.47486,394,44283.80%33,579
6. To re-elect Ralph Hewins483,999,37299.512,395,5080.49486,394,88083.80%33,141
7. To re-elect Sandra Boss483,203,82999.343,196,4830.66486,400,31283.81%27,709
8. To re-elect Dorothee Deuring483,202,35199.343,197,9610.66486,400,31283.81%27,709
9. To re-elect Steve Good445,678,12891.6340,716,5818.37486,394,70983.80%33,312
10. To re-elect Anne Hyland483,210,38199.343,189,7480.66486,400,12983.81%27,892
11. To re-elect Nick Salmon404,485,86483.1681,907,45816.84486,393,32283.80%34,699
12. Re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditors484,937,98699.98120,1890.02485,058,17583.57%1,369,844
13. Auditors' remuneration485,848,48999.88569,0140.12486,417,50383.81%10,518
14. Authority to allot shares420,836,71986.5265,563,23813.48486,399,95783.81%28,064
15. Authorise political donations485,734,10799.88600,3030.12486,334,41083.79%94,496
16. Hold general meetings at 14 clear days' notice*416,068,45585.5470,344,74714.46486,413,20283.81%14,819
17. Disapply pre-emption rights*479,643,44198.616,750,8791.39486,394,32083.80%33,701
18. Disapply pre-emption rights for acquisition or capital investment*468,553,03196.3317,838,5753.67486,391,60683.80%36,414
19. Authority to purchase own shares*484,512,13499.691,484,4110.31485,996,54583.74%431,475
20. Approve new Articles of Association486,337,51499.9956,5090.01486,394,02383.80%33,998

* Resolutions 16 to 20 were passed as special resolutions.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6, copies of the resolutions, designated as being special business, passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

These voting results will also be available on the Company's website at www.elementisplc.com/investors/agm-information later this afternoon.

Laura Higgins

Company Secretary

0207 067 2999


© 2019 PR Newswire