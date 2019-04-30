ELEMENTIS PLC - Result of AGM

Elementis plc - Result of 2019 AGM

The Company's AGM was held today (30 April 2019) at the offices of Herbert Smith Freehills LLP in London and all resolutions proposed were passed on a poll.

For information, the following table shows the poll results for the Meeting. The total number of shares in issue (ISC) as at 26 April 2019 was 580,394,852. (Total voting rights: 580,394,852). The percentage figure shown in each column is the percentage of the total number of votes validly cast (under law) for each resolution (i.e. excludes votes withheld).

Resolution Votes

For % Votes Against % Votes

Total % of ISC voted Votes

Withheld 1. Receive annual report and accounts 2018 484,463,397 99.98 75,655 0.02 484,539,052 83.48% 1,889,853 2. Final dividend 486,417,899 100.00 10,244 0.00 486,428,143 83.81% 763 3. Directors' remuneration report 2018 (excluding Remuneration policy) 427,515,220 89.68 49,201,155 10.32 476,716,375 82.14% 9,712,530 4. To re-elect Andrew Duff 481,889,124 99.07 4,505,377 0.93 486,394,501 83.80% 33,519 5. To re-elect Paul Waterman 484,130,109 99.53 2,264,333 0.47 486,394,442 83.80% 33,579 6. To re-elect Ralph Hewins 483,999,372 99.51 2,395,508 0.49 486,394,880 83.80% 33,141 7. To re-elect Sandra Boss 483,203,829 99.34 3,196,483 0.66 486,400,312 83.81% 27,709 8. To re-elect Dorothee Deuring 483,202,351 99.34 3,197,961 0.66 486,400,312 83.81% 27,709 9. To re-elect Steve Good 445,678,128 91.63 40,716,581 8.37 486,394,709 83.80% 33,312 10. To re-elect Anne Hyland 483,210,381 99.34 3,189,748 0.66 486,400,129 83.81% 27,892 11. To re-elect Nick Salmon 404,485,864 83.16 81,907,458 16.84 486,393,322 83.80% 34,699 12. Re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditors 484,937,986 99.98 120,189 0.02 485,058,175 83.57% 1,369,844 13. Auditors' remuneration 485,848,489 99.88 569,014 0.12 486,417,503 83.81% 10,518 14. Authority to allot shares 420,836,719 86.52 65,563,238 13.48 486,399,957 83.81% 28,064 15. Authorise political donations 485,734,107 99.88 600,303 0.12 486,334,410 83.79% 94,496 16. Hold general meetings at 14 clear days' notice* 416,068,455 85.54 70,344,747 14.46 486,413,202 83.81% 14,819 17. Disapply pre-emption rights* 479,643,441 98.61 6,750,879 1.39 486,394,320 83.80% 33,701 18. Disapply pre-emption rights for acquisition or capital investment* 468,553,031 96.33 17,838,575 3.67 486,391,606 83.80% 36,414 19. Authority to purchase own shares* 484,512,134 99.69 1,484,411 0.31 485,996,545 83.74% 431,475 20. Approve new Articles of Association 486,337,514 99.99 56,509 0.01 486,394,023 83.80% 33,998

* Resolutions 16 to 20 were passed as special resolutions.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6, copies of the resolutions, designated as being special business, passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

These voting results will also be available on the Company's website at www.elementisplc.com/investors/agm-information later this afternoon.

Laura Higgins

Company Secretary

0207 067 2999