

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $663 million, or $4.20 per share. This compares with $325 million, or $1.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Cummins Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $663 million or $4.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $6.00 billion from $5.57 billion last year.



Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $663 Mln. vs. $403 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.20 vs. $2.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.57 -Revenue (Q1): $6.00 Bln vs. $5.57 Bln last year.



