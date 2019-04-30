WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management services, today announced that the company will participate at the following calendar Q2 2019 investor conferences:
Needham Company Emerging Technology Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Location: New York, NY
Barrington Research 13th Annual Spring Investment Conference
Date: Thursday, May 23, 2019
Location: Chicago, IL
Cowen Company 47th Annual Technology, Media Telecom Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Presentation: 2:10 PM (Eastern)
Location: New York, NY
Live audio webcast available on WNS's website at http://ir.wns.com
Robert W. Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology Services Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2019
Presentation: 11:25 AM (Eastern)
Location: New York, NY
Live audio webcast available on WNS's website at http://ir.wns.com
William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2019
Location: Chicago, IL
About WNS
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 350 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2019, WNS had 39,898 professionals across 59 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com
Safe Harbor Provision
This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190430005548/en/
Contacts:
Investors
David Mackey
Corporate SVP Finance Head of Investor Relations
WNS (Holdings) Limited
+1 (201) 942-6261
david.mackey@wns.com
Media
Archana Raghuram
Global Head Marketing Communications and Corporate Business Development
WNS (Holdings) Limited
+91 (22) 4095 2397
archana.raghuram@wns.com; pr@wns.com