WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management services, today announced that the company will participate at the following calendar Q2 2019 investor conferences:

Needham Company Emerging Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Location: New York, NY

Barrington Research 13th Annual Spring Investment Conference

Date: Thursday, May 23, 2019

Location: Chicago, IL

Cowen Company 47th Annual Technology, Media Telecom Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Presentation: 2:10 PM (Eastern)

Location: New York, NY

Live audio webcast available on WNS's website at http://ir.wns.com

Robert W. Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology Services Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Presentation: 11:25 AM (Eastern)

Location: New York, NY

Live audio webcast available on WNS's website at http://ir.wns.com

William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Location: Chicago, IL

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 350 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2019, WNS had 39,898 professionals across 59 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190430005548/en/

Contacts:

Investors

David Mackey

Corporate SVP Finance Head of Investor Relations

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+1 (201) 942-6261

david.mackey@wns.com

Media

Archana Raghuram

Global Head Marketing Communications and Corporate Business Development

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+91 (22) 4095 2397

archana.raghuram@wns.com; pr@wns.com