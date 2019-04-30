ScotGems Plc - Result of AGM

ScotGems plc

LEI Number: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13

30 April 2019

Result of Annual General Meeting

ScotGems plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 30 April 2019 all 13 resolutions proposed were duly passed.

A copy of the resolutions concerning special business passed at the Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited (Secretary) 0131 538 1400