Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies Sets May 2019 Conference Schedule

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2019 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (OTCQB: DUOT), a provider of intelligent security analytical technology solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during the month of May 2019:

Event: The ThinkEquity Conference

Date: May 2, 2019

Presentation: Thursday, May 2 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time

Location: The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York, NY

Executive: CFO Adrian Goldfarb

Event: Rocky Mountain Microcap Conference IV

Date: May 7, 2019

Presentation: Tuesday, May 7 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time

Location: Coors Field in Denver, CO

Executive: CFO Adrian Goldfarb

Event: 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference

Dates: May 22-23, 2019

Presentation: Wednesday, May 22 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time

Location: The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA

Executive: CFO Adrian Goldfarb

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Duos management, please contact Duos' IR team at (949) 574-3860 or DUOT@liolios.com.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCQB: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced intelligent security and analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects", "may", "will", "should", "anticipates", "plans", or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Duos Technologies Group, Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in Duos' Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in Duos' filings with the SEC.

Contacts: Duos Technologies

Corporate

Tracie Hutchins

Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

(904) 652-1601

tlh@duostech.com

Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

Liolios

(949) 574-3860

DUOT@liolios.com

SOURCE: Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543415/Duos-Technologies-Sets-May-2019-Conference-Schedule