A10 Networks' Unmatched Hyperscale 5G Security for the Core and Mobile Edge Helps Service Providers Effectively Transition to Next-generation Networks

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) is attending the upcoming Big 5G Event in Denver, Colo., May 6-8 and the Big 5G World Summit in London, June 11-12. These two events bring together telecom professionals from around the world to network and share critical insights that will define the future of 5G. The company will discuss its view of 5G cyber security and share how mobile carriers can transition, scale and secure their networks to enable new subscriber services.

At the events, company representatives will be discussing the security challenges of emerging 5G infrastructures and how service providers can prepare their networks today for the cyber threats of tomorrow.

Big 5G Event May 6-8 Denver, Colorado

A10 Networks speakers are participating in the following panels:

The Unique Security Challenges of 5G Enhancing Your Threat Intelligence - Monday, May 6, 1:40pm 2:10pm

The session will assess the new threat landscape comparing 5G and 4G architectures, examine new business, trust, and service delivery models, and address the latest solutions for ensuring automated DDoS protection.

Integrating 5G NSA with Advanced LTE Networks Tuesday, May 7, 4:45pm 5:30pm

The first 5G mobile networks will be tightly integrated with a host of LTE networks using a non-standalone (NSA) architecture. This session will investigate this model and emphasize the importance advanced LTE plays in operator service offerings.

Visit booth #305 to see demonstrations of our latest 5G security solutions.

5G World Summit June 11-12 London

A10 Networks is a Silver sponsor and Network Security Day Gold sponsor. Company experts will be presenting two sessions at the event:

5G Security by design workshop: Mitigating threats in 5G and the evolving architectures Tuesday, June 11, 9:30 a.m.

Track: 5G Transport, Slicing MEC: 5G security at the core and mobile edge Wednesday, June 12, 2:40 p.m.

The full conference agenda is available on the 5G World Summit website.

The A10 Networks Thunder 5G Convergent Firewall (CFW) is being embraced by more and more mobile operators worldwide with five new design wins in 2019. The company's feature-rich 5G security solutions provide unmatched scale and AI-driven Intelligent Automation, while improving the economics and performance of user- and control-plane security.

