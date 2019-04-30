Eatwith Welcomes Travel Industry Veteran Ken Frohling as Global Head of Business Development

Ken Frohling, formerly of TripAdvisor Attractions and Viator.com, will be responsible for further developing travel partners for Eatwith experiences

PARIS, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eatwith, the world's largest community for authentic culinary experiences with locals, has announced that Ken Frohling will join the team as Global Head of Business Development, effective immediately.

Ken brings more than 25 years of experience in travel and experience-focused business development and sales to Eatwith, and will be responsible for developing and expanding partnerships with the travel industry, content and media partners.

Prior to joining Eatwith, Frohling was the Vice President of Global Partnerships for TripAdvisor Attractions, as well as a member of the executive management team at Viator.com (acquired by TripAdvisor in 2014). During his 12-year tenure at Viator.com, Ken managed an expansive global network of more than 2,000 distribution partners - from major international airlines to online travel agencies and hotel companies - which significantly contributed to the company's global success.

Frohling is a well-established name in the travel industry, having held previous positions as a Strategic Advisor at Tiqets.com, Country Manager Americas for Cendant Corporation (HotelClub.com and RatesToGo.com), Director of Sales at Atinera, and Regional Sales Manager at Renaissance Cruises.

Commenting on his appointment as Global Head of Business Development, Frohling said: "Helping travel companies discover and provide unique experiences for their customers has been a long-time passion for me. I am very excited to share the word of social dining and culinary experiences with my travel industry partners and look forward to joining the Eatwith team."

Eatwith Co-Founder and CEO Jean-Michel Petit said: "We are delighted to welcome Ken to Eatwith. His great experience and business acumen will be instrumental in accelerating the deployment of our unique immersive food experiences across the world."

Frohling will be based in the United States. He commences his role on April 29, 2019 and can be contacted on ken@eatwith.com .

About Eatwith:

Eatwith is the world's largest community for culinary experiences, in over 130 countries. From a dinner party in an elegant Paris home, to a food tour on the streets of London, or a cooking class in Tokyo, Eatwith connects hand-selected local hosts with people seeking unique food experiences.

Previously known as VizEat, Eatwith was founded in 2014 and was named one of Apple's "Best apps of" 2016 and 2017.



Contact:

KIMBERLEE OO

kimberlee@eatwith.com,