Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2019) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) ("Cypherpunk" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its first bitcoin purchases. Company holdings now amount to 100btc.

Commentating on the purchase, Cypherpunk Director, Dominic Frisby, said: "We put off our first bitcoin purchase for many months last year due to bear market conditions. However, over the past seven weeks we began slowly accumulating, using a dollar cost averaging strategy. The initial aim was to make sure operations (purchase, storage and so on) were functioning properly. Once we were satisfied they were, our goal was to reach an initial core position of 100 btc, which we have now achieved. We will be purchasing more bitcoins and, especially, privacy coins in due course."

Meanwhile, the investment committee - Jon Matonis, Moe Adham and Dominic Frisby - continues to meet on a weekly basis and has looked at a large number of privacy tech private equity opportunities. "We hope to be able to announce some investments in the coming weeks," said Frisby. "All of us on the committee remain of the view that privacy will grow to be an important narrative in the years ahead."

Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. is a holding vehicle set up to invest in companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in and acquisitions of businesses and assets with strong privacy, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. The stated mission of Cypherpunk Holdings is "to become the world's leading privacy-focused investment vehicle."

More details, and the latest company presentation, can be found at the company website: https://cypherpunkholdings.com/

Following its recent name change to Cypherpunk Holdings, the Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HODL". The new name references the important contribution of the Cypherpunks and the Cypherpunk Manifesto to the development and ultimate emergence of cryptocurrencies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the Company's goal of making investments in the blockchain and other sectors and enhancing value. There is no assurance that the Company's plans or objectives will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

