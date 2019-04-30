

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.9 billion, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $1.5 billion, or $1.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $1.8 billion or $1.78 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $3.9 billion from $3.6 billion last year.



Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.8 Bln. vs. $1.6 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.78 vs. $1.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.66 -Revenue (Q1): $3.9 Bln vs. $3.6 Bln last year.



