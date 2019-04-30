

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $629.0 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $512.1 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $6.14 billion from $5.32 billion last year.



Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $629.0 Mln. vs. $512.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.81 vs. $1.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.65 -Revenue (Q1): $6.14 Bln vs. $5.32 Bln last year.



