Company bolsters best-in-class security protocols to support growing roster of global brands and world-class partners

Decibel, the leading global digital experience intelligence provider, today announced continued growth into 2019, marked by a 124 percent increase in year-over-year bookings and record year-over-year revenue growth. This momentum is driven by strong industry partnerships, world-leading Digital Experience Intelligence platform capabilities and a recognizable customer bench, which has collectively exceeded an impressive 91 percent retention rate. To continue supporting this global network of brand customers and partners, Decibel has also leveled up its strict data privacy policies and certifications.

"The customer experience industry momentum is drastically picking up, and Decibel is core to that ecosystem and pushing full steam ahead," said Ben Harris, CEO, Decibel. "Decibel provides global, modern brands with the intelligence required to increase customer lifetime value and ROI through engaging experiences and does so with exacting attention to the growing data privacy standards that are critical. Brands are no longer competing on product and price alone."

2018 Momentum Sets Stage for Strong 2019

Decibel's platform is powered by the Digital Experience Score (DXS), the first-ever metric for brands to quantitatively measure customer experience across their digital properties. As a result of its ability to provide brands with such a powerful, yet simple metric, Decibel has dramatically strengthened its position in the travel, retail, automotive and finance industries, as businesses around the world recognize the importance of customer experience. Throughout the year, Decibel has enhanced its Digital Experience Intelligence platform capabilities, introducing Decibel for Apps to support mobile app experiences and Journeys to show the exact steps customers take on their online journey.

Backed by these new and enhanced solutions and a rich product pipeline for the first half of 2019, Decibel saw substantial investments from major clients in 2018 as more brands than ever discover a direct link between DXS, conversion rates and revenue. The world's leading tourism group, TUI, for example, implemented Decibel and found a strong correlation between a higher DXS and conversion-in fact, a one-point improvement in DXS allowed TUI to predict $30 million in revenue growth. As such, TUI executives are now planning, forecasting and budgeting for future investments in digital experience.

Air France-KLM Group is one of several brands to have signed on with Decibel over the past year. "With customers relying on our digital properties to browse our flight options, it's essential for our online experiences to be flawless," said Frederic Jeugnet, Manager QOS, Air France-KLM Group. "We recently signed on with Decibel to meet that objective. Working with the company to pinpoint and improve every digital customer experience will be a crucial part of our digital strategy moving forward."

Additionally, the partner and integration ecosystems remain essential for Decibel's continued expansion. Over the past year, Decibel strengthened its Adobe Exchange Premier Partner status by building an integration into Adobe Audience Manager and participating in their Leaders Learners program. Decibel also built key integrations with Qualtrics, Domo, Medallia, AT Internet, Usabilla and Blueconic to expand its reach into business intelligence tools and customer data platforms. Decibel's platform and innovation did not go unnoticed by industry organizations either, as the company was listed as a Gartner Cool Vendor and received awards from Martech Breakthrough and Red Herring.

Decibel's achievements can also be attributed to its fast-growing, global team. Last year, Decibel made strategic executive-level hires, surpassed the 100-employee mark globally and expanded its Boston and San Francisco teams. In 2019, it expects to increase its employee headcount by 35 percent.

Furthering a Commitment to Data Privacy and Security Standards

To support its growing customer roster and their need to ensure data privacy, Decibel also recently received an ISO 27001 certification for information security management by the British Standards Institution (BSI), the world's first National Standards Body. While Decibel has adhered to the ISO 27001 standard since the company's inception, achieving this internationally recognized, strict certification showcases Decibel's commitment to ensuring a positive, protected consumer experience.

The company has also once again successfully passed the Cyber Essentials Certification from the UK's National Cyber Security Centre, safeguarding against a wide variety of the most common cyber attacks.

"It's vital in today's digital world for organizations to demonstrate that they are safeguarding sensitive information to give peace of mind to customers," said Carla Whyte, Key Accounts Proposition Manager at BSI. "Decibel should be delighted that they have achieved this certification, proving that the company is committed to ensuring information is well-managed and that it has a robust information security management system in place."

For more about Decibel, please visit www.decibelinsight.com.

About Decibel

Decibel provides real-time intelligence that enables businesses to measure and improve online customer experiences at scale.

Pioneering the world's first technology designed specifically to quantify experiences, Decibel's Digital Experience Intelligence platform captures unique experience data, enriched by machine learning, to reveal digital body language, understand user state of mind and pinpoint problem areas on your website, web applications and native apps.

Our go-to, universal metric for measuring experiences online, the Digital Experience Score (DXS) automatically rates the quality of experiences and can be segmented across your entire digital offering and audience for immediate insight into where the biggest wins lie. This intelligence powers best-in-class forensic tools that allow digital teams to investigate exactly how and where to optimize for better experiences. Built on a flexible, fast, open API, Decibel makes it easy to integrate and export smart experience data to enrich your entire stack or model in-house.

The world's largest companies including Lego, General Motors, British Airways and AllState Insurance use Decibel to discover opportunities to transform digital experience, drive brand loyalty and grow their businesses. Find out more at www.decibelinsight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190430005583/en/

Contacts:

Shannon Casey, PR for Decibel

decibelPR@V2comms.com