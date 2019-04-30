

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation rose marginally in April after slowing in the previous month, preliminary data from INSEE showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.2 percent year-on-year in April, after a 1.1 percent increase in March.



Economists had expected the inflation to rise 1.3 percent.



The marginal increase in inflation was led by the rise in prices of services, while the energy prices eased in April.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent in April, following a 0.8 percent increase in March. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent rise.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.4 percent annually in April, after a 1.3 percent rise in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in April, which was slower than 0.9 percent in the prior month.



Separate data from INSEE showed that the producer price index for the French market climbed 1.9 percent year-on-year in March, following a 2.1 percent increase in February.



Compared to the previous month, producer prices fell 0.1 percent in April after a 0.2 percent rise in February.



Separately, the INSEE reported that the consumer spending fell 0.1 percent month-on-month in March, after a 0.4 percent decline in the previous month.



