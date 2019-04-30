Mrs. Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, representatives of "QPoint" product team and other award winners

Representatives of "Coding Galaxy" product team



HONG KONG, Apr 30, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that two products, "QPoint" mobile application and "Coding Galaxy", both developed by Cherrypicks, a subsidiary of NetDragon, have won the "Smart Mobility (Smart Tourism) Silver Award" and the "Smart People (Smart Education and Learning) Certificate of Merit" from the 2019 Hong Kong ICT Awards. These awards validate Cherrypicks' persistent pursuit of innovation and its contribution to the society with its technology.The Hong Kong ICT Awards, established in 2006, is an annual event for the IT community in Hong Kong. It is directed by the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer and co-organized by Hong Kong ICT industry associations and professional bodies. This annual event aims to encourage innovation and excellence among Hong Kong's ICT talents and enterprises in their constant pursuit of creative and better solutions to meet business and social needs. The Hong Kong ICT Awards is rigorously reviewed by a judging panel comprising Information and communications technology (ICT) industry seasoned professionals. The judging panel selects the most creative and outstanding products and teams, based on five criteria: innovation and creativity, functionality, market potential and performance, benefits and impact, and quality. Winners in every year are highly recognized worldwide. Ms. Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, attended the awards ceremony as an officiating guest.One of the two Cherrypicks award-winning products, the "QPoint" mobile application was jointly developed by the Quality Tourism Services Association, the Hong Kong Productivity Council and Cherrypicks. "QPoint" intelligently locates users in indoor areas with Cherrypicks' smart indoor navigation technology, namely Starbeacon, and analyzes individual users' consumer behavior. Based on the data collected, "QPoint" provides consumers with the most relevant retail and dining discounts. This application also, via data analytics, helps merchants differentiate their target audience, evaluates effectiveness of promotion campaigns, and gains greater visibility into their business plans.The other award-winning product, "Coding Galaxy", is a platform for learning computational thinking and is designed for students aged 5 and above. It combines interesting coding-learning applications, offline activities, comprehensive teaching materials, learning analytic reports and management systems for teachers. In addition to providing primary school students with a unique learning experience with high-level participation, it also fosters students' skills in problem-solving, critical thinking, communication, and leadership. Through artificial intelligence technology, it also accurately assesses students' learning progress.Cherrypicks, a subsidiary of NetDragon, has long been focusing on developing technologies in various areas, including virtual reality, augmented reality, computer vision, face tracking, e-wallet and smart location, and has successfully applied these technologies to innovative commercial mobile solutions. Cherrypicks also partners with Huayu, the education subsidiary of NetDragon, to extend the application of these technologies to the education sector in order to enhance students' learning performance. This award serves as a high recognition to the Company's outstanding research and development capabilities, as well as of an affirmation to Cherrypicks' mobile solutions and educational learning products by the Hong Kong government and various industries. NetDragon and its team will continue to apply its leading technologies to different fields, to actively develop more innovative technologies that benefit the society and to steer forward the development of innovation and technology.About NetDragon Websoft Holdings LimitedNetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China.Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com.For investor enquiries, please contact:NetDragon Websoft Holdings LimitedMs. Maggie ZhouSenior Director of Investor RelationsTel.: +852 2850 7266 / +86 591 8754 3120Email: maggie@nd.com.cnWebsite: www.nd.com.cn/ir