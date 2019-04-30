Invicro LLC, a Konica Minolta company and iTheraMedical GmbH announced a unique partnership with the placement of the MSOT inVision platform in Invicro's in vivo laboratory out of its Boston headquarters. Both companies will come together to uniquely offer Pharmaceutical, Biotech and Academia sponsors services from the optoacoustic platform that will identify and quantify disease-related biomarkers at both a molecular and anatomical level through pre-clinical full body tomographic scans.

Invicro is a leading provider of quantitative imaging biomarkers, core lab services and software solutions for research and drug development, and Munich-based iThera Medical develops unique multispectral optoacoustic imaging technologies enabling non-invasive, real-time visualization of anatomical, functional and molecular information in living tissue at high spatial resolution. This collaboration will deliver more versatile and accurate imaging biomarkers for preclinical drug discovery research, while reducing the duration and costs of biopharmaceutical drug development.

"We are pleased to partner with iThera Medical to jointly offer enhanced pre-clinical imaging capabilities with the MSOT inVision platform," said Ms. Ciara Finucane, MSc, Senior Director and Business Leader of Discovery Research at Invicro. "Combining iThera Medical's technology with Invicro's advanced quantitative imaging biomarkers offers our Pharma and Biotech sponsors a comprehensive and efficient solution to answer their research questions faster."

"With this partnership, iThera Medical and Invicro continue to strengthen their strategy jointly to offer global pharma, biotech, and academic research communities the industry's most premium imaging, analytics and technology solutions to support the complete drug discovery value chain," stated Mr. Tullio Giannitti, General Manager, Americas at iThera Medical. "This collaboration is further proof of the value that MSOT imaging brings to clients in drug discovery. Invicro's strategic imaging services align with iThera Medical's vision, technologies and industry experience. We are pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with the global leader in imaging biomarker services."

iThera Medical GmbH develops and markets a novel in-vivo biomedical imaging technology, "MSOT" multispectral optoacoustic tomography. MSOT utilizes the photoacoustic effect to visualize and quantify anatomical, functional and molecular information in living tissue. Today, MSOT allows the early and reliable validation of new substance efficacy in drug discovery (e.g., for oncology, neurology and cardio-vascular problems). In the future, MSOT also promises to become a valuable tool in clinical diagnostics. iThera Medical is headquartered in Munich, Germany with a US subsidiary in Boston.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Invicro was founded in 2008 with the mission of improving the role and function of imaging in translational drug discovery and development across all therapeutic areas. Today, Invicro's multi-disciplinary team provides solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech companies across all stages of the drug development pipeline (Phase 0-IV), all imaging modalities and all therapeutic areas, including neurology, oncology, cardiology, and pulmonary. Invicro's quantitative biomarker services, advanced analytics and AI tools, and clinical operational services are backed by Invicro's industry-leading software informatics platforms, VivoQuant and iPACS

As part of the Konica Minolta precision medicine organization and with their sister company Ambry Genetics, Invicro develops and leverages the latest approaches in quantitative biomarkers including imaging, quantitative pathology and genomics. For more information, visit www.invicro.com.

Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) is a global digital technology company with core strengths in imaging and data analysis, optics, materials, and nano-fabrication. Through innovation, Konica Minolta creates products and digital solutions for the betterment of business and society-today and for generations to come. Across its Business Technologies, Healthcare, and Industrial-facing businesses, the company aspires to be an Integral Value Provider that applies the full range of its expertise to offer comprehensive solutions to the customer's most pressing problems, works with the partners to ensure the solutions are sustainable, anticipates and addresses tomorrow's issues, and tailors each solution to meet the unique and specific needs of its valued customers. Leveraging these capabilities, Konica Minolta contributes to productivity improvement and workflow change for its customers and provides leading-edge service solutions in the IoT era. Headquartered in Tokyo and with operations in more than 50 countries, Konica Minolta has more than 43,000 employees serving approximately two million customers in over 150 countries. Konica Minolta is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, (TSE4902). For further information, visit: https://www.konicaminolta.com/.

