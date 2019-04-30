Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Energy Announces Record Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

Q4 Revenue Growth of 100% Year over Year

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2019 / Kontrol Energy Corp. ( CSE: KNR , OTCQB: KNRLF , FSE:1K8 ) ("Kontrol" or 'Company') a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology announces its fiscal 2018 financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018.

A complete set of Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) on April 30th at 4:30pm (EST). A conference call to discuss the 2018 financial results has been scheduled for April 30th at 4:30pm (EST).

2018 Highlights

Revenue for the year ending December 31, 2018 was $10.7 million, up 56% over the prior year

Revenue for fourth quarter was $4.1 million, up 100% over the comparable quarter of the prior year

Kontrol Energy and Toyota Tsusho Canada Inc. announce a Smart Factory Strategic Partnership for North American Markets

Acquisition of CEM Specialties Inc.

Asset acquisition of MCW Dimax Ltd.

Kontrol Energy expansion of IoT Technology solutions to Global Asset and Facilities Management

Letter of Intent executed for a $6.5M revenue and $700K in EBITDA electrical efficiency company

Private placement funding and exchange of debentures; holders of up to $5,245,000 can exchange their 2019 debentures for 2020 debentures bearing interest at 8% per annum

U.S. Listing granted on OTCQB Market under symbol KNRLF

Kontrol Energy enters global market with the launch of SmartMax Energy Gateway

Launch of SmartSuite energy management technology for global commercial, multi-residential, and hospitality real estate market

Management Commentary

'2018 was an important year of growth for Kontrol. In addition to delivering strong year over year revenue growth, we achieved record revenues in our Q4 2018 of $4.1 million and positive adjusted EBITDA," said Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Energy. "We exit 2018 with a revenue run rate of $16 million annualized. With our continued organic growth and next acquisition target announced we look forward to a robust fiscal 2019."

Revenue

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $10,727,301, an increase of $3.8 million or 56% over the comparative year. Revenue for the fourth quarter was $4,095,070, up 100% over the comparable quarter of the prior year. The growth in revenue is from a combination of accretive acquisitions and organic growth.

Gross profit

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $6,419,819 an increase of $1.8 million over the comparative year. Gross profit for the quarter was $1,960,103 compared to $1,355,107 for the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2018 and fourth quarter was 60% and 48% respectively which is a decline from the mid 60% range for the comparable periods. This was expected by management and simply reflects the adjusted mix of revenue and cost of sales under a growing organization with changing product and service offerings. The fourth quarter gross margin is a more accurate representation of future periods. However, the gross margin will continue to change as new acquisitions are completed. On a dollar basis, the 2018 gross profit reflects strong contributions from newly acquired businesses.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2018 was negative $(167,572) compared to

$30,404 for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $200,685 compared to negative $(43,737) for the fourth quarter of the prior year.

The improvement in earnings in the fourth quarter reflects new business activities coming online from the completed 2018 acquisitions along with organic growth.

Financial Summary



Three months ended Dec 31

Years ended Dec 31

Financial Results 2018 2017

2018 2017

Revenue $4,095,070 $2,048,262

$10,727,301 $6,888,265

Gross profit $1,960,103 $1,355,107

$6,419,819 $4,617,426

Net loss $(451,495) $(405,945)

$(2,226,167) $(1,310,765)

Basic and Diluted EPS $(0.02) $(0.02)

$(0.09) $(0.06)















Add for adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:









Amort. and depreciation $447,619 $303,131

$1,176,385 $626,390

Finance expense $230,288 $140,041

$606,878 $575,401

Share based compensation $73,191 $0

$282,000 $188,000

Acquisition related expenses $27,779 $0

$120,029 $32,342

Deferred taxes recovery $(126,697) $(80,964)

$(126,697) $(80,964)

Adjusted EBITDA* $200,685 $(43,737)

$(167,572) $30,404



* Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IRFS financial measure. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss before interest, income taxes, amortization and depreciation, share based compensation, and acquisition related expenses

About Kontrol Energy



Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Kontrol Energy was recently announced as the 7th fastest growing Startup in Canada by Canadian Business and Maclean's.

Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com







Paul Ghezzi, Chief Executive Officer

paul@kontrolenergy.com

