Continuing to Prove that a Modern Private Equity Technology is a Pivotal Foundation for Alts Investment Growth

Mercatus, a leading alternative asset and investment management platform, today launched its newest Investment Lifecycle Management (ILM) Platform with new functionality for real asset investors, including new performance data visualizations and XIRR calculation handling as well as an Excel plug-in, granular document sharing controls, international language support for its Investor Portal, and more.

"Our goal is to provide a modern private equity technology platform that makes life easier for fund and asset managers struggling with increasingly complex and diversified data sets," said Jason Adams, VP of Product at Mercatus. "This latest release moves the needle in surfacing data insights and gaps quickly, down to the individual asset level, for operational-focused as well as financial- and ESG-focused investors."

Mercatus New Feature Highlights:

Reduces portfolio risk and speeds data filtering and analysis via new data visualizations of performance data and assumptions Fund reporting made easier than ever with the ability to slice and dice calculations across individual and multiple entities to see real-time weighted XIRR calculations Enhanced framework for multi-language support inside our Investor Portal and mobile offering for growth in Europe, APAC, and South America Stronger and more efficient single-sign-on (SSO) integrations for even faster implementations via security framework advancements More intuitive ways to extract, interact with, and analyze data from Excel across entity records (projects, assets, funds, holdcos, sites, etc) via a new Mercatus Excel plugin

Mercatus delivers an end-to-end platform for asset managers, investors, and owners designed for today's global environment. The Mercatus Platform is fully equipped with advanced data aggregation, analytics, and workflows to analyze, monitor, and report on investment pipeline, deals, and AUM faster and more intelligently than ever before.

"With the growing demands for more data and transparency from LPs, regulators, and others, few technology platforms are equipped to be able to deliver asset-level data insights in real-time; Mercatus does this every day," added Haresh Patel, CEO of Mercatus. "We continue to evolve the mobility, user experience, and AI-based analytics of the platform, but first and foremost is dynamic data centralization tied to workflows and financial models. We need to arm investors to make fast, good decisions in a snap by giving them the holistic answers and insights they need, at their fingertips."

Availability

The new Mercatus functionality is available immediately to existing and new Mercatus customers. For more information about the Mercatus Investment Lifecycle Management Platform, including use cases and customer examples, visit our website here.

About Mercatus

Mercatus is the leading provider of alternative asset investment management solutions, helping investors maximize returns, accelerate growth, and mitigate risk. Mercatus is the only platform to systematically consolidate asset and portfolio data, automate and control financial analysis, and streamline decisions and collaboration across the entire investment lifecycle. Many of the largest global funds leverage Mercatus to manage over $550B of assets and investments across 118 countries and 11 asset classes. Mercatus is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Europe and India. For more information, visit www.gomercatus.com.

