Copyright Clearance Center, Inc. (CCC), a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, announces its new office in Central London. Housed in the Ivory House in St. Katharine Docks and close to the Tower of London, Tower Bridge, and the River Thames, the location helps CCC meet growing demand from customers based in Europe.

Ivory House was built in 1858 and is the only original warehouse building still standing in St. Katharine Docks. It was restored to its current state in 1973 and today houses a mixture of shops, restaurants and high-end luxury apartments. The warehouse became known as the Ivory House due to the vast quantities of ivory that passed through it.

At the 2019 London Book Fair, CCC recently hosted an invitation-only program on "Open Dialogue: The Key to Advancing Scholarly Communications." It also produced several industry-focused panel discussions as a Premium Partner of the Book Fair, including, "Scholarly Publishing Through the Brexit Lens."

Copyright Clearance Center (CCC) builds unique solutions that connect content and rights in contextually relevant ways through software and professional services. CCC helps people navigate vast amounts of data to discover actionable insights, enabling them to innovate and make informed decisions. CCC, with its subsidiaries RightsDirectandIxxus, collaborates with customers to advance how data and information is integrated, accessed, and shared while setting the standard for effective copyright solutions that accelerate knowledge and power innovation. CCC is headquartered in Danvers, Mass., with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. To learn more about CCC, visit www.copyright.com.

