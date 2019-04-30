Federos, provider of digital service assurance solutions for telecommunications service providers, managed service providers and enterprises, today announced that Francine Heywood has joined them as Vice President, Sales for Federos' solutions in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Francine joins Federos from GuestRevu, a hospitality guest feedback company that she co-founded and served as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. Francine will focus on the development of both direct and partner sales in EMEA.

"We are absolutely delighted to welcome Francine to the Federos team," said Bill Cannon, Chairman and CRO, Federos. "Francine has a proven track record in sales and brings considerable experience to our EMEA sales organization as we continue to accelerate our growth."

After co-founding GuestRevu, Francine was instrumental in growing the company, obtaining investment and successfully managing the global sales and marketing organization. Prior to this, she earned an MBA from the Cranfield School of Management, provided sales and business consulting and training to a number of companies, held Sales Management positions at Computer Associates and Micromuse and successfully produced several films.

"I am excited to be joining Federos to help drive their continued success. The need for organisations to manage their ever complex and dynamic environments in the most efficient and flexible way drives the solutions that Federos provides," said Francine. "I have been very impressed with their focus on solving real-world business problems for customers using the latest technology, such as machine learning, to drive automation."

About Federos

Federos' solutions provide the ability to perform analysis using machine learning and drive automation using unified data from fault, performance, topology, customer and service sources in a single scalable platform. Using an open and unified approach for data collection, enrichment, visualization, and reporting, leading CSPs, managed service providers, data centers and enterprises, including Motorola, Aureon, Eir, Equinix, Hargray, MANX, Oracle, Tata Communications, Tele2, and VIRTUS, use Federos solutions to simplify their infrastructure management, reduce operations costs and assure delivery of new services and enhance customer experience. For more information, please visit www.federos.com.

