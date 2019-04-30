smartTrade Technologies, a global leader in multi-asset electronic trading solutions, announced today two new prestigious awards from Markets Media for best OMS and best Cryptocurrency Trading Platform.

smartTrade won the best Order Management System (OMS) for financial institutions award, a great acknowledgement of its cross-asset OMS. smartTrade's cryptocurrency solution has also been awarded best Cryptocurrency Trading Platform, a further illustration of smartTrade's continuous innovation and leadership in the market.

smartTrade has delivered successful implementations of its OMS among banks. Combined with its fully hosted end-to-end LiquidityFX trading platform, smartTrade's OMS is the perfect answer to today's stringent regulatory environment, new workflow requirements and focus on cost-effective cloud-based solutions.

smartTrade also reinforced its leading position as a trusted and proven technology partner by delivering innovative trading solutions to disruptors in the cryptocurrency and digital securities markets such as SEBA Crypto AG, who selected smartTrade's Cryptocurrency Trading Platform as their underlying technology.

"We are delighted to add these two Market's Choice awards to our list of public recognition" said smartTrade Technologies CEO, David Vincent. "It is particularly rewarding to be acknowledged for both our cutting-edge technology and innovation, like trading in cryptocurrencies, and for our commitment to our customers, many of which are users of our multi-asset OMS platform."

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading solutions pioneer, delivers innovative and intelligent technology enabling you to focus on your trading and grow your business while lowering total cost of ownership and allowing you to quickly adapt to changing market requirements.

smartTrade Technologies provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities and Derivatives asset classes with connectivity to over 100 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management capabilities and a HTML5 user interface. We work with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and hedge funds to proprietary trading desks. LiquidityFX for FX and smartFI for Fixed Income, are solutions available as software only or as a fully managed and hosted service, colocated in all the main market places globally. smartANALYTICS, our cross-asset big data analytics solution, allows the creation of historical and real-time dashboards and reports to interact in a more efficient way with the markets and end clients. For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net

