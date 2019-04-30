Adial Pharmaceutical, Inc.: Adial Pharmaceuticals CEO to Present at the ThinkEquity Conference on May 2nd in New York City

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2019 / Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of medicines for addiction, today announced William Stilley, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the ThinkEquity Conference on Thursday, May 2nd, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time, which is being held at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City.

Additional information on the conference is available at, https://www.think-equity.com/thinkequity-conference

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company's lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder ("AUD"). A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). The Company plans to commence a Phase 3 clinical trial using AD04 for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company's proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as opioid use disorder, gambling, and obesity.

