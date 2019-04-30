SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on the importance of third party risk management and ways to improve them. The article which is now available for free downloadhighlights how deceptive selling and predatory behaviors exhibited by third-party suppliers is posing serious challenges for best-in-class companies.

This free resource shows how the rising scrutiny by institutions such as Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CPFB) and other regulators is compelling companies to take the responsibility of their actions as well as the action taken by their vendors and suppliers. It also offers a comprehensive overview of the best practices followed by companies to improve third-party risk management.

Best practices in third-party risk management

Best Practice 1: A comprehensive account of third parties

Identifying risks and mitigating them requires an updated supplier database. This usually becomes a big undertaking as supplier databases are either incomplete or outdated.

Having a database that can cover all third-party information is imperative to manage third-party risks. It can be started off by conducting an enterprise based survey and devising accurate data models.

Best Practice 2: A catalog of third-party risks

Developing a comprehensive list of risks that can be posed by third-party to customers is critical for companies to successfully carry out audit routines. Such risks vary across different categories of suppliers, depending upon the nature of customers.

Best Practice 3: A risk-based segmentation

Categorizing supplier relationships based on the level of risk enables companies to identify high-risk relationships irrespective of the total number of third parties they associate with.

Formulating a risk assessment process further allows firms to implement a different approach to assign third parties to risk tiers. The approach can either be score-based or rules-based depending on the types of risk.

