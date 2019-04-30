The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 29 April 2019 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1383.57 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1374.01 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1402.40 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1392.84 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

