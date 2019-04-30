

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy exited a brief recession in the first three months of the year with the economy growing at the fastest pace in five consecutive quarters to exceed expectations, flash data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent from the previous three months, which was slightly faster than the 0.1 percent economists had predicted.



The economy shrunk 0.1 percent each in both the third and the fourth quarters of 2018. Two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction translates to a technical recession.



Domestic demand continued its negative contribution to growth, while net exports made a positive one, ISTAT said.



Compared to the first quarter of 2018, GDP rose 0.1 percent in the first three months of this year after stagnating in the previous quarter. Economists had forecast a decline of 0.1 percent.



Separately, ISTAT reported that the consumer price inflation accelerated to 1.1 percent in April from 1 percent in March. Economists had forecast 1.2 percent inflation. Prices rose 0.2 percent from the previous month.



Core inflation rose to 0.6 percent from 0.4 percent. The HICP inflation, meant for EU comparison, climbed to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent. The measure rose 0.6 percent on a monthly basis.



Further, the agency reported that the unemployment rate fell to 10.2 percent in March from 10.5 percent in February. Economists had expected 10.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX