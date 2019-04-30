General Electric Company: Doc re: GE files Form 10-Q

FAIRFIELD, Conn., April 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Company General Electric Company

ISIN US3696041033

Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE

Headline Doc re: GE files Form 10-Q

April 30, 2019

On April 30, 2019, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the RNS. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/) and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports (https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports).

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5957X_1-2019-4-30.pdf (http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5957X_1-2019-4-30.pdf)

