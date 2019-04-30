Cavotec SA: Invitation to conference call 3 May 2019 at 10:00 CEST

Cavotec SA will publish its Q1 report 2019, 3 May 2019 at 07:00 CEST.



A conference call, including a short presentation of the report for shareholders, analysts and media will be held 3 May at 10:00 CEST, followed by a Q&A session.



The presentation will be held by Cavotec's CEO Mikael Norin and CFO Glenn Withers.



We kindly ask you to dial in 5 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.



Conference call Dial-in number:

SE: +46 856 642 705

UK: +44 333 300 9262

US: +1 844 625 1570

Weblink: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/cavotec-q1-2019

For further details please contact:

Johan Hähnel

Investor Relations Manager

Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34 - Email: investor@cavotec.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:00 CEST on 30 April 2019.

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports and industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec's innovative technologies ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations. To find out more about Cavotec, visit our website at cavotec.com.

