Food Processing Suppliers Association: Suppliers Line Up for Cheese Production at PROCESS Expo

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2019 / The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) today announced the list of suppliers who have signed up to date to participate in the working cheese production line that will be on display on the PROCESS EXPO show floor. PROCESS EXPO will take place October 8-11, 2019 at Chicago's McCormick Place and there will be live demonstrations of the cheese line, three times daily to show attendees some of the latest innovations in processing and packaging technology.

These participating suppliers include:

Alfa Laval Anritsu Custom Fabricating and Repair Multivac Relco Separators, Inc. Shambaugh & Sons Weber, Inc.

In addition, FPSA is proud to announce that Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) is participating in this project as the exclusive sponsor of the Production Line and will be providing cheese for the demonstrations,

"Following the success of the Production Lines at the 2017 show, the Dairy Council was the very first group to step up and stake a claim in the 2019 Production Line Program and we are very excited about the line that will be on display," said Jarrod McCarroll, Chairman of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and President of Weber, Inc. "From the separator and HTST, all the way through to post packaging inspection, this line will feature a number of innovations that processors will really benefit and learn from. Our idea is to produce a variety pack of cheese on the show floor, incorporating technologies that will be new for many of our customers. Show attendees certainly won't want to miss it."

"The Production Line concept was introduced by one of the FPSA members," said David Seckman, President & CEO of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA). "Two of our Councils developed this idea in 2017 and the concept was a tremendous success. We now see the same thing happening with this dairy line. Our participants are eager to highlight their technology and show the dairy industry what their equipment can do. We look forward to these demonstrations and the opportunity to meet with the dairy industry's top professionals."

For more information on attending the show or to register please visit www.myprocessexpo.com. For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2019 contact Brent Ausink at brent@fpsa.org or (757) 268-2021.

# # #

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Pet Food, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.

For further information, Contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Contact

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895

amy@riemercommunications.com

or

Andy Drennan, Senior Vice President, FPSA

(cell) 703-663-1201

adrennan@fpsa.org

SOURCE: Food Processing Suppliers Association

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543381/Suppliers-Line-Up-for-Cheese-Production-at-PROCESS-Expo