The global immunohistochemistry market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global immunohistochemistry market is the high prevalence of cancer. There has been a significant rise in the number of women with cervical and breast cancer, which have become some of the most common types of cancer among women. A large number of patients undergo cancer treatments such as radiation and chemotherapy for breast cancer. IHC finds its application in diagnosing cancer types, wherein specific tumor antigens are expressed and regulated by the body. IHC is extensively used in predicting therapeutic responses for the two most common cancer types of cancer, namely breast cancer and prostate cancer.

As per Technavio, the growing preference for value-added software services will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global immunohistochemistry market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global immunohistochemistry market: Growing preference for value-added software services

Vendors in the market are constantly working towards offering additional software with IHC systems and tools to effectively integrate results obtained from these systems into the existing laboratory workflow and record data. This information can then be used at a later stage for R&D studies. Data generated with IHC products needs to be collated with other exploratory data to produce actionable insights. This makes data integration essential to progress towards informed decision making. Thus, the market is expected to experience sustained growth with vendors offering specific software programs as a value-added service to increase their customer base and ensure customer loyalty.,.

"There has been a significant increase in the aging population across the world. The aging population is vulnerable to infectious diseases and has a higher risk of health complications owing to these infections that can even result in death. Thus, the increasing geriatric population requires diagnostic testing on a regular basis as their low immunity and metabolism can result in several health complications. This would increase the demand for IHC tests as they can help doctors to decide on appropriate treatment options," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global Immunohistochemistry market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global Immunohistochemistry market by end-user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and academic institutes and research organizations) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North America region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the significant investments in healthcare research and testing by the US. The US is a leading country in the region due to the presence of a large number of vendors.

