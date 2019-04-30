Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Conversion of Securities

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Conversion of Shares

The Board of Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that valid Conversion Notices have been received in respect of:

45,364 UK Equity Shares zero Global Equity Income Shares 131,319 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares zero Managed Liquidity Shares

The respective Conversion Ratios were as follows:

- For every UK Equity Share converted, holders will receive 0.859996 Global Equity Income Shares, 1.245306 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 1.695137 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Global Equity Income Share converted, holders will receive 1.162797 UK Equity Shares, 1.448038 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 1.971100 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Balanced Risk Allocation Share converted, holders will receive 0.803015 UK Equity Shares, 0.690590 Global Equity Income Shares or 1.361221 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Managed Liquidity Share converted, holders would receive 0.589923 UK Equity Shares, 0.507331 Global Equity Income Shares or 0.734635 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.

The Conversion Ratios, which will be effective on 1 May 2019, are based on the relative net asset values of the Company's Share classes as at close of business on 25 April 2019.

Individual Shareholders' entitlements on conversion on 1 May 2019 will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares. Fractional entitlements will be aggregated and sold in the market. The Shares arising or allotted pursuant to the conversion will rank pari passu with the existing Shares of the relevant class and, for the avoidance of doubt, will not rank for the dividends declared on 17 April 2019 in respect of the UK Equity and Global Equity Income Shares.

The net changes to the number of shares outstanding following the conversion and allotments are as follows:

-26,373 UK Equity Shares +49,283 Global Equity Income Shares -126,523 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares +119,787 Managed Liquidity Shares +16,565 Deferred Shares

Following the conversion, the total number of listed Shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) will be:

33,464,595 UK Equity Shares 31,938,234 Global Equity Income Shares 5,681,646 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 4,422,361 Managed Liquidity Shares

The Company has applied for the following numbers of Shares arising or allotted pursuant to conversion to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange:

18,991 UK Equity Shares 49,283 Global Equity Income Shares 4,796 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 119,787 Managed Liquidity Shares

Dealings in such shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 2 May 2019. It is expected that Certificates in respect of the Resulting Shares will be posted by 16 May 2019.

The Deferred Shares arising on the conversion will be cancelled.

The remaining conversion dates for 2019 are set out below. Elections for conversion must be received by close of business ten days prior to the respective conversion date. Where that day is not a business day, elections by way of CREST must be transmitted and properly authenticated by 6.00pm on the last preceding business day. Written elections will be accepted if received by the first post on the following business day.

Conversion Date Date by which elections for conversion must be received 1 August 2019 22 July 2019 1 November 2019 22 October 2019

Instructions on how to convert Shares on any conversion date are available on the web pages of all the share classes on the Investment Manager's website: www.invesco.co.uk/investmenttrusts and from the Company Secretary.

30 April 2019

Contact: Angus Pottinger 020 3753 1000