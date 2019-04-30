First Sentinel Plc - Resignation of Director
First Sentinel Plc ("First Sentinel" or the "Company") (NEX: FSEN), the alternative investment company focused on providing growth capital for public and private company investments, announces that Mattie Rice, a Non-Executive Director, has resigned from the Board with effect from 30 April 2019 in order to pursue other business interests. The Board would like to thank Mattie for his contribution and wish him the best for the future.
About First Sentinel
First Sentinel is an alternative investment company, registered with the FCA as a small authorised UK AIFM, which provides growth capital for public and private company investments. First Sentinel invests in a range of debt and equity instruments in target portfolio companies.
The Company's website is www.first-sentinel.com
