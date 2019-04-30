sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,36 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 904596 ISIN: US8688612048 Ticker-Symbol: SGN 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,346
3,36
17:07
3,342
3,356
17:07
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR3,360,00 %