'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on access to the insider information contained in the accounting statements of 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC for 1 Quarter 2019 in accordance with Russian Accounting Standards 30-Apr-2019 / 15:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on access to the insider information contained in the accounting statements of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 1 Quarter 2019 in accordance with Russian Accounting Standards "Surgutneftegas" PJSC has disclosed the interim accounting (financial) statements for I Quarter 2019 in accordance with Russian Accounting Standards (RSBU). Websites used to post the accounting statements for I Quarter 2019 in accordance with Russian Accounting Standards (RSBU): http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 Date when the issuer published the text of the relevant statements on the website: April 30, 2019. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: QRF TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 8458 EQS News ID: 805689 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 30, 2019 09:53 ET (13:53 GMT)