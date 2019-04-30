Regulatory News:

After historical financial results in 2018, Peugeot S.A. (Paris:UG) announced today that it has raised more than 500 million euros through a private placement issued under German Law, Schuldscheindarlehen.

This transaction consists of several EUR tranches, with maturities of 4.5, 7 and 8 years.

The financing was initially announced with a volume of EUR 250m and then upsized on the back of a very sizeable orderbook. The transaction received strong support from Asian, German and French investors as well as supranational institutions.

The funds were raised at historically low interest rate conditions and mainly in the longer maturities, and will allow PSA Group to keep a sound maturity debt profile and to diversify its funding sources.

Strong demand in this placement confirms investors' confidence in Groupe PSA's strategy and its Push to Pass plan.

The transaction was arranged by BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and UniCredit.

